Pilot dies in single-engine plane crash in Virginia

FREDRICKSBURG, Virginia - A Virginia man has died in the crash of a single-engine plane, authorities said Saturday.

The crash took place early Friday in Spotsylvania County, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said in an email.

The plane had taken off from Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg when it banked to the left and was caught by the wind, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. She said that forced the plane to crash into the ground.

Authorities said pilot Leonardo Ospina Villada of Occoquan, Virginia, died at Mary Washington Hospital. He was the only person on the plane.

In addition to state police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

