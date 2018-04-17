Pittsylvania County recuperating from more than $1.3 million in damage

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Residential areas in Pittsylvania County have taken the biggest hit from Sunday's tornado, with damage in those areas amounting to more than a $1.1 million.

Across the county, the total damage estimate is $1,380,832.

The good news is that power is almost entirely restored in the area. However, there is still one road closed due to power lines being down.

Drivers are asked to avoid R and L Smith Road in Danville if they can, as there might be delays due to flooding.

Some rough estimates of the initial damage have been reported.

Nineteen homes are affected, with three of them destroyed by the storm. There has been nearly $250,000 in damage to commercial, public, and agriculture-related structures.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.