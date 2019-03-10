Plane crash in Ethiopia kills 157

Family members of the victims involved in a plane crash react at Addis Ababa international airport Sunday, March 10, 2019. An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia's capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) - An Ethiopian Airlines spokesperson said one of its planes has crashed, killing all 157 people on board.

The plane crashed six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi.

All 149 passengers and eight crew members on board the plane are dead. The spokesperson said among them are 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians as well as other nationalities.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

