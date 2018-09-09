Police: 2 Charlottesville officers, suspect hurt in shootout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Charlottesville police say two officers and a suspect have been injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said at a press conference early Sunday morning that the officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered the suspect, 27-year-old Timothy L. Miles.

Brackney says the gunfire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when officers approached Miles.

TV station WCAV reports one shot struck an officer's bulletproof vest and the other officer had a possible graze wound.

The chief says all three were taken to a hospital in stable condition. She says Miles, who was undergoing surgery, had a previous criminal record and would be charged as a violent felon with a gun and with attempted capital murder.

Brackney says the department will review body camera footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

