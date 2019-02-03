Husband and wife duo arrested for stealing cars and other thefts in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG -

Police have arrested a husband and wife duo for stealing cars.

Charles W. Branham, 26 of Monroe and his wife, Lauren A. Ware-Branham, 25, were arrested and face multiple charges in relation to the crimes.



The Lynchburg Police Department said on January 29 they had begun the investigation into a string of ongoing theft investigation in Lynchburg and surrounding counties.

Just before midnight on February 2, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to a call of a stolen vehicle in the city of Lynchburg. In the course of the investigation, patrol officers found the stolen vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police say the chase ended on Lakeside Drive and the couple was taken into custody while attempting to steal another vehicle.

Charles Branham was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny, Felony Eluding, Assault on a Police Officer, two counts of Tampering with Auto, four counts of Attempted Grand Theft Auto, five counts of Property Damage.



Lauren Ware-Branham was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny, Grand Theft Auto, Possessing a Firearm by non-violent felon, Possessing Ammunition by convicted felon, Grand Larceny (not from a person).

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle from this evening is asked to contact Detective Duncan at (434)455-6178.



