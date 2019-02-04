Police identify 28-year-old-man who was shot, killed in Roanoke

ROANOKE CITY - Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed Saturday in Roanoke.

Milton Roman, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, was with an acquaintance from Roanoke at an apartment on Maple Avenue SW when he was killed, according to Roanoke police.

At this time, police believe both men were victims of a home invasion that happened at about 11:30 p.m.

Roman's acquaintance, who 10 News is choosing not to identify, suffered minor injuries during the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-334-8500 and share what you know.

ORIGINAL STORY (Sunday 10:13 a.m.)

Roanoke police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

Roanoke City police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 1300 block of Maple Ave SW. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)334-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.



