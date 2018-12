ROANOKE, Va. - A verbal altercation between two people led to gunshots being fired early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cove Road Northwest in Roanoke.

The victim, a man, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Roanoke police are investigating the shooting.

