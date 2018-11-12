Police issue Endangered Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old girl

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY - The Virginia State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert on behalf of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office for a girl believed to be taken by her father.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking for 5-year-old Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago. According to police, Lago was taken by her father, Gonzalo "Danny" Ira Lago Sunday evening. Police said the pair may be traveling in a GMC flatbed truck with a tool box/push-bumper lift kit.

Scarlett Lago has blue eyes, blond hair and a scab on the tip of her nose. She is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 44 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.

Danny Lago has black hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt with writing on it, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

The child's safety is believed to be at risk. Anyone with information about Scarlett or Danny Lago is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

