Police kill suicidal man who raised gun to officers, VSP says

BRISTOL, Va. - A man who raised a gun toward police on Monday evening was shot and killed by two of the officers, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. in the city of Bristol.

The Bristol Police Department received an emergency call reporting a suicidal man at a home on Hillsdale Avenue, according to a short statement from the VSP.

Officers entered the home, found the man -- later identified as Paul B. Meade, 71 -- and repeatedly ordered him to show his hands, police said.

Meade refused and, instead, raised his shotgun toward the officers, which is when those officers shot him.

Meade died before he could be taken to a hospital. His body will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

The officers involved were not hurt.

Virginia State Police will investigate the situation further.

