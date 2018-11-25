Police release name of man killed in Appomattox house fire

APPOMATTOX COUNTY - Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed in an Appomattox house fire. The man killed has been identified as Brian K. Wood, 43, of Appomattox.

The fatal house fire in Appomattox County is under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. As 10 News reported, the fire happened Saturday at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Crawley Lane.

When the Appomattox County Fire Department responded to the scene, they found Wood inside the home. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. But, at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. Wood was the only person inside his residence at the time of the fire.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist with putting out the fire.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.