UPDATE:17-year-old runaway found safe

Christiansburg, Va - 10:17 a.m. Saturday:

UPDATE: Police said the missing juvenile was been found safe in Clayton, Georgia.

--------

The Christiansburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 17-year-old girl.

Isabella Galante ran away from her guardian at the Xtreme Springz Trampoline Park on Midway Plaza Drive in Christiansburg on Saturday around 4:15 p.m., police said. She ran on foot and was later seen in the area of Corning Inc. near North Franklin Street. When she ran away she was wearing a ball cap, a red sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike tennis shoes.

She was then later seen at the Christiansburg Waffle House at about 5:30 p.m. She was wearing a different sweatshirt and had taken her glasses off. She may also be wearing a backpack. Police said they have reason to believe she is trying to get to Florida.

The Christiansburg Police Department have surveillance photos of Galante from the Waffle House.

Galante is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isabella Galante is being asked to contact the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-4343.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.