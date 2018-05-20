Police search for missing Martinsville man

MARTINSVILLE - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a man that has been missing since the morning of May 18.

Silas Bascom Jewell Sr. was reported missing on May 18 by his wife, Brenda Jewell. He was last seen at his residence at 10613 Greensboro Road in Martinsville at approximately 5:30am.

Jewell was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and blue jeans. Jewell is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and members of his family are continuing search and rescue efforts in an attempt to locate Jewell.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Silas Bascom Jewell Sr. is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.