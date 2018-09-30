Police searching for missing North Carolina woman believed to have been in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. - The Town of Matthews Police Department in North Carolina has a silver alert out for one of its residents, Stephanie Team, who was believed to be in the Roanoke area on Saturday evening.

Team, a 69-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches, wears oval-shaped glasses and is driving a Lexus ES350 with North Carolina tag RSB-4574, according to authorities.

Authorities said Team, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen by family members leaving the area of Oxborough Drive in Matthews at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday.

If anyone has any information, contact the department at 704-847-5555.



