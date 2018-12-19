Suspect shoots himself after fatal active shooter situation in New Castle

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

We are learning more about an active shooter situation in New Castle.

State police say a man opened fire at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday outside of Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative. One person was killed. That person has not yet been identified.

He then drove off in a black Dodge Charger, headed down Route 220. The police chase reached speeds up 110 mph, according to state police.

The man stopped off of Route 220 and shot himself. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear what his condition is.

There is no danger to the public currently, according to state police. No deputies were hurt.

The situation ended in Botetourt County.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are looking for a person they say is wanted for homicide.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts says they are looking for a possible homicide suspect after a shooting in the New Castle area of Craig County.

Garletts says this is no longer an "active shooter" situation.

He says there was at least one person killed.

Authorities are gathered around a Dodge Charger near the Lumos building in Daleville. They have set up police tape.

Craig County Superintendent Jeanette Warwick said that schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The sheriff informed them that the lockdown could be lifted around 9 a.m.

Warwick said that the situation was challenging because students were arriving at the time, but staff members did "an excellent job" of getting everyone in their safe spaces.

Botetourt County schools were not placed on lockdown.

