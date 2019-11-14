43ºF

Energy nominee distances himself from Ukraine investigation

Ellen Knickmeyer

Secretary of Energy nominee Dan Brouillette smiles during a Senate hearing on his nomination, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Rick Perry as energy secretary is distancing himself from the Ukraine investigation dogging Perry.

Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told the Senate committee considering his nomination Thursday that he was “not involved in any of the conversations” that are a focus of a House impeachment probe into Trump.

Perry was active in promoting U.S. natural gas imports in Ukraine, putting him in the middle of an investigation into Trump’s push for Ukraine investigations of Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Perry denies involvement in Trump’s effort. Perry says his planned Dec. 1 departure from the energy agency is unrelated to the probe.

Brouillette appeared to have bipartisan support among members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The nomination requires Senate approval.

