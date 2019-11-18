Buttigieg visits Morehouse in effort to build black support
ATLANTA, GA – Pete Buttigieg will speak at Morehouse College on Monday as he tries to expand his appeal among black voters who are critical to winning the Democratic presidential primary.
The 37-year-old white mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is gaining momentum in the overwhelmingly white early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
But unless his campaign can broaden its reach to minorities, he could stall in more diverse states such as Nevada and South Carolina.
