Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a man looks at the shotgun section of Cabela's while shopping on Black Friday in Hazelwood, Mo. The number of background checks conducted by federal authorities is on pace to break a record by the end of this year. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year. The industry says that reflects growing fears among gun owners that the next president could restrict their rights.

By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks had been conducted by the FBI. That puts 2019 on pace to break the record of 27.5 million set in 2016.

On Black Friday alone, the FBI ran 202,465 background checks. That’s one every 4.85 seconds.