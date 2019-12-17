Virginia Republicans promise to bring ‘responsible’ ideas to the table in budget discussions

RICHMOND, Va. – With Gov. Ralph Northam’s having presented his proposed budget on Tuesday morning, Republicans were quick to respond to the governor’s desires.

Northam’s budget includes major spending in areas of education, both K-12 and higher education.

House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, issued the following statement:

“House Republicans are carefully reviewing the Governor’s two-year budget presented Tuesday. The addition of hundreds of millions of dollars in higher taxes by a Democratic governor is predictable. But going further to repeal a fund specifically designed to bring tax relief to Virginians passed just last year is disappointing.”

“Nonetheless, the Governor’s emphasis on K-12 education is laudable, and House Republicans look forward to working together with the incoming majority to craft a budget that invests in the core functions of government and protects our AAA bond rating. As always, we will bring responsible and conservative ideas to the table, and do everything possible to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent wisely.”

“We look forward to finalizing an on-time, balanced budget that reflects the priorities of our Commonwealth.”

The Virginia General Assembly’s legislative session begins Jan. 8.

For the first time since 1993, Democrats will have control of the General Assembly and the governorship.