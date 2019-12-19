These were the most commonly used words during the House’s impeachment debate

WASHINGTON – After hours of debate, the House voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment.

During the more than 11 hours of debating more than 80,000 words were said.

10 News found the complete Congressional Record of Wednesday’s debate from C-SPAN and then worked to determine which words were used most often

Below is a word cloud showing the 20 most-frequently-used words, as well as 14 other words. You can click each word to see how many times it was said.

It’s no surprise that “president” led the way, being said 1,189 times. That was more than double the second-most frequently used word, “speaker,” said 590 times.