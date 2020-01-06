US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON, DC – Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the United States has made "no decision" about withdrawing troops from Iraq amid heightened tensions with neighboring Iran.

Esper spoke to reporters Monday after a letter from a U.S. Army general circulated that seemed to suggest a withdrawal had been ordered in response to a vote by the Iraqi Parliament over the weekend.

Esper says, “There's been no decision whatsover to leave Iraq.”