LIVE: House to debate, vote on resolution to transmit articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC – The House will debate the impeachment managers’ resolution to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The vote will happen around 12:20 p.m. and vote on the resolution around 12:40 p.m. There will be ten minutes total of debate before the vote — five minutes for each party.

This comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi named House prosecutors for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday ahead of votes to send the charges to the Senate.

At the same time, new information about the president’s Ukraine efforts intensified pressure for more witnesses at the trial.

The seven-member prosecution team will be led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Reps. Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee. They are two of Pelosi’s top lieutenants, selected for only the third presidential impeachment in the nation’s history.