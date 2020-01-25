WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON – Republicans in the Senate appear unmoved by the Democratic push for witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democrats have darkly warned that they will live to regret not delving deeper into the evidence of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

One of the managers, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, even told them it was “treacherous” to vote against gathering more evidence.

Still it appears the Democrats are no closer to persuading the necessary four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote expected next week.

Without bipartisan support, a motion to call witnesses is certain to fail.