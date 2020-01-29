Georgia's Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator
ATLANTA, Ga. – U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he's running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that could divide the Georgia party this election year.
Collins made the announcement on Fox & Friends, saying "we’re ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president."
Collins waved off concerns that he and newly sworn-in GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will tear each other apart and open the door for a Democrat to take the seat. Collins was President Donald Trump's pick for the seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp went with Loeffler instead.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.