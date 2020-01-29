Georgia's Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., walks through the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

ATLANTA, Ga. – U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he's running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that could divide the Georgia party this election year.

Collins made the announcement on Fox & Friends, saying "we’re ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president."

Collins waved off concerns that he and newly sworn-in GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will tear each other apart and open the door for a Democrat to take the seat. Collins was President Donald Trump's pick for the seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp went with Loeffler instead.