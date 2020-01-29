WATCH LIVE: Day 8 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses.

Republican senators are straining for ways to deal with fallout from former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book.

That leaves them facing a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.

Trump’s defense team rested Tuesday with a plea to “end now,” but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he doesn’t yet have the votes to thwart Democratic demands for witnesses.

Bolton asserts that Trump tied military aid from Ukraine to investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump says Bolton’s book is “nasty & untrue.”