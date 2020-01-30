WATCH LIVE: Day 9 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WASHINGTON – Retired professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’ impeachment defense team, is now saying his sweeping argument against conviction in the trial was misunderstood.

Even some of Trump’s Republican supporters have been backing away from the argument _ basically that a president cannot be impeached from actions that would help him win rerelection if he believes his reelection would be in the public interest.

Dershowitz says that’s not what he meant and not what he said.