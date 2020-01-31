Mother of ‘brutal’ Lynchburg murder victim featured in new Mike Bloomberg ad

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On August 26, 2014, Brenda Moss lost her son.

Shawn Moss was shot 17 times by his cousin, Dominique Moss.

In 2015, then Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Charles Felmlee described what happened as, a “brutal, brutal murder.”

Dominique Moss is now serving a life sentence for the crime.

Last year, 10 News spoke with Brenda, who described her son this way:

Shawn was a peacemaker; Shawn would rather go away after an argument, let you cool down and then come back and say, ‘I love you.' Brenda Moss

Moss is now active in Moms Demand Action, a national group encouraging a culture of responsible gun ownership.

“My hope for all young people is to understand that the choice that you make when you pick up that firearm, there’s no turning back once you pull that trigger,” said Moss.

The ad, simply titled Shawn was released on Wednesday.

Mike Bloomberg is one of 11 Democrats running for president.