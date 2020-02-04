Iowa caucuses: Results in real time

The first voters in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are making their voices heard.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus results have been delayed because of unspecified “quality checks.” They say, however, that the problem is a “reporting issue,” not a “hack or an intrusion.”

Below are results for the Iowa caucuses, which are being updated in real-time.

What are the Iowa Caucuses and why are they so important?

Early entrance polls show Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump is the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, a largely symbolic vote as he was facing no significant opposition.

Still, Trump’s campaign was using Monday's contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.

It’s unusual for Iowa to even be holding a GOP contest with an incumbent in the White House. The Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004. But GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman said state officials were determined to keep the caucuses in place this year to maintain the state’s status as the first in the nation to cast its ballots.