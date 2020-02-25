House to vote on making lynching federal hate crime
WASHINGTON, DC – The House of Representatives is set to cast a historic vote this week that would make lynching a federal crime.
House majority leader Steny Hoyer said HR 35, called the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, will be taken up on Wednesday.
Fourteen-year-old till was murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in the 1950s.
It is expected to pass with at least a two-thirds majority.
The Senate has already passed its own anti-lynching legislation, and the House vote is expected to pave the way for the legislation that could ultimately go to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.
