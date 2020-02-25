52ºF

House to vote on making lynching federal hate crime

The U.S. Capitol building, center, is seen next to the bottom part of the Washington Monument, left, before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
WASHINGTON, DC – The House of Representatives is set to cast a historic vote this week that would make lynching a federal crime.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer said HR 35, called the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, will be taken up on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old till was murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in the 1950s.

It is expected to pass with at least a two-thirds majority.

The Senate has already passed its own anti-lynching legislation, and the House vote is expected to pave the way for the legislation that could ultimately go to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

