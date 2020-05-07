66ºF

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, First Lady speak at White House National Day of Prayer Service

President is expected to speak at 4 p.m. Livestream player will be added before event begins

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House May 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to speak during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer Service at the White House.

The president is expected to begin speaking at 4 p.m.

The National Day of Prayer was signed into law by President Truman in 1952.

