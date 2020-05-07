WATCH LIVE: President Trump, First Lady speak at White House National Day of Prayer Service
President is expected to speak at 4 p.m. Livestream player will be added before event begins
Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to speak during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer Service at the White House.
The president is expected to begin speaking at 4 p.m.
The National Day of Prayer was signed into law by President Truman in 1952.
