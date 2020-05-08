63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Politics

WATCH: President Trump, First Lady lay wreaths to mark 75th anniversary of V-E- Day

May 8, 2020 marks 75 years since Victory in Europe Day during World War II.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, World War II, V-E Day
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in a wreath laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in a wreath laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. (WSLS 10)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on Friday morning

75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in a wreath laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Friday, May 8, 2020

Both participated in a wreath laying ceremony on Friday at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: