WATCH: President Trump, First Lady lay wreaths to mark 75th anniversary of V-E- Day
May 8, 2020 marks 75 years since Victory in Europe Day during World War II.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on Friday morning
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in a wreath laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Both participated in a wreath laying ceremony on Friday at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
