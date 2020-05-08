WATCH: President Trump, First Lady lay wreaths to mark 75th anniversary of V-E- Day

Published: May 8, 2020, 11:03 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:57 am

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on Friday morning

Both participated in a wreath laying ceremony on Friday at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.