49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Fauci, other medical experts testify before Senate committee

Experts are scheduled to testify in the “COVID-19: Safety Getting Back to Work and Back to School” hearing

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Anthony Fauci, Coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the implications of safely returning to work and school.

The hearing is titled “COVID-19: Safety Getting Back to Work and Back to School.”

Four witnesses are scheduled to testify: Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIH), Dr. Robert Redfield (CDC), Dr. Brett Giroir (HHS) and Dr. Stephan Hahn (FDA). All four witnesses and many of the Senators will appear before the committee remotely.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: