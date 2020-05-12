WATCH LIVE: Fauci, other medical experts testify before Senate committee

WASHINGTON – The Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the implications of safely returning to work and school.

The hearing is titled “COVID-19: Safety Getting Back to Work and Back to School.”

Four witnesses are scheduled to testify: Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIH), Dr. Robert Redfield (CDC), Dr. Brett Giroir (HHS) and Dr. Stephan Hahn (FDA). All four witnesses and many of the Senators will appear before the committee remotely.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.