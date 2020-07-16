87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Politics

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaking about rolling back regulations

President scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is set to discuss rolling back regulations on Thursday afternoon.

The president says the changes will be beneficial to all Americans.

He’s expected to begin speaking from the White House South Lawn at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: