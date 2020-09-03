WATCH LIVE: Melania Trump hosts Recovery Month roundtable at the White House

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump will host a roundtable in honor of Recovery Month at the White House on Thursday.
First Lady Melania Trump will join the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as well as people who are recovering from substance use or mental health issues.
National Recovery Month brings awareness to substance use treatment and mental health services and how it can help people lead healthy lives.
This afternoon I will be hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery & the amazing organizations that support them. I encourage the media to focus & report on the nation's drug crisis, not on delusional & malicious gossip.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 3, 2020