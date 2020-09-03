91ºF

WATCH LIVE: Melania Trump hosts Recovery Month roundtable at the White House

The event will start at 2:00 p.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump will host a roundtable in honor of Recovery Month at the White House on Thursday.

First Lady Melania Trump will join the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as well as people who are recovering from substance use or mental health issues.

National Recovery Month brings awareness to substance use treatment and mental health services and how it can help people lead healthy lives.

