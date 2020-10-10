WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at a peaceful protest for law, order

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will speak at a peaceful protest for law and order Saturday afternoon.
This event comes just a week after his hospitalization at Walter Reed medical center for COVID-19.
Trump is expected to speak at 1:45 p.m.
