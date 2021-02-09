Photos: Trump’s historic second impeachment trial opens, first of a former president

National Guard troops stand before the start of the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. House impeachment managers were expected to make the case that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again.

The Senate opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial Tuesday, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the deadly mob attack on the Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors call the “most grievous constitutional crime,” The Associated Press reported.

Trump’s lawyers are insisting that he is not guilty of the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” his fiery words just a figure of speech as he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. But prosecutors say he “has no good defense” and they promise new evidence.

The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 stunned the world as rioters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died.

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Impeachment Manager Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, speaks on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, heads to the Senate floor on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, heads to the Senate floor in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, heads to the Senate floor on Feb. 9, 2021. (Getty Images)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, walks to the Senate floor. (Getty Images)

Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke, left, follows behind House impeachment managers from the House side of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump, which began Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, walks to the Senate Chamber on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House side of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump begins on Feb. 9, 2021. (Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, arrive on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. (Pool/Getty Images)

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, presides over the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Senators recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate Chamber on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol. (Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The news conference featured committee chairs and focused on the Senate's legislative agenda during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland -- lead manager for the impeachment -- speaks on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves his office and walks to the Senate Chamber on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021. (Getty Images)

Left to right: Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, walk to a news conference on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. (Getty Images)

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, speaks on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. He remains a challenge to the nation’s civic norms and traditions even in defeat.