(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is delivering his first prime-time speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

AP reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Biden to the chamber to share his “vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

He is set to start speaking at 9:00 p.m.