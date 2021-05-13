Poll: For unvaccinated Latinos, hesitancy isn't the problem

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco. Latinos who havent yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are much more likely than whites or Blacks to say they want a shot right away, a new poll finds. That unfulfilled desire could be an opportunity for public health workers to boost vaccination rates among the nations largest ethnic minority. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

WASHINGTON – Many Latinos are forgoing COVID-19 shots because of concerns about losing work hours, getting a bill, and for some, immigration worries. That's according to a new poll that offers insights into how to raise vaccination rates among the nation's largest ethnic minority.

The Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor poll released Thursday found that many Hispanics who remain unvaccinated actually want a shot. In fact, they reported far less vaccine hesitancy than their white or Black counterparts.

One in 3 unvaccinated Latino adults said they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible —twice the share among unvaccinated white adults (16%) or Blacks (17%).

Conversely, just 17% of unvaccinated Hispanics said they would definitely not get a shot, compared with 34% of whites and 26% of unvaccinated Black adults.

“It is not about vaccine hesitancy; it is about logistics,” said Jane Delgado, president of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, a nonprofit that seeks to include the Latino perspective in health policy debates. She's seen national ad campaigns miss Hispanics time and again. “What we need is people helping people to actually get the vaccines,” said Delgado.

Ad

Vaccines are now in plentiful supply, but with COVID-19 cases falling the daily number of people getting a shot has slipped. The U.S. remains short of the level of protection needed for widespread immunity to the coronavirus. And there are ongoing concerns about the emergence of variants that could prove resistant to vaccines.

Overall, the poll found that 60% of white adults have gotten at least one shot. That dropped to 47% of Latinos. Blacks also lagged, but not as much, with 51% getting at least one dose.

Work was the chief concern among unvaccinated Latino adults. Sixty-four percent worried about missing work because of side effects from vaccination, as compared to 41 percent of unvaccinated adult whites and 55% of Blacks.

Ad