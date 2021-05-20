WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks on cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden gave his remarks on the Middle East on Thursday evening.

This comes after Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire to end a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced late Thursday that his Security Cabinet approved the Egyptian-mediated proposal.

Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

The truce was set to go into effect at 2 a.m., just over three hours after the cabinet’s decision.

The move came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed in the fighting, along with 12 people in Israel.