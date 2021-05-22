Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they're ready

United States Military Academy graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2021 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

WEST POINT, N.Y. – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances” but that West Point prepared them to face the extraordinary threats from pandemics to terrorism.

Austin spoke to about 1,000 cadets becoming U.S. Army second lieutenants in a ceremony held with pandemic precautions at West Point’s football stadium. Austin, a 1975 graduate of West Point, recalled his own years at the academy as he told graduates their West Point training will keep them on course.

“You’re watching as America’s longest war winds down. And you’re seeing technology change the character of war itself. And even as big and rising powers jostle and compete, you’re seeing new threats from pandemics to terrorism to cyber weapons. And you’re seeing those threats race across borders like a gale,” said Austin, the nation's first Black defense secretary.

“I might, I just might, have a bit of insight into what you’re facing: a democracy under strain, economic fallout, painful issues of racism and discrimination, social tensions and the end of a long and controversial war,” said Austin. “Well, that all sounds pretty familiar to those of us from the Class of 1975.”

West Point's graduation ceremony returned to Michie Stadium a year after the pandemic prompted a change in venue. Last year, then-President Donald Trump spoke to graduates sitting spaced out on the academy’s nearby parade field.

Trump's appearance was criticized as a political move that put the graduates at risk, though the Army said the cadets had to return to campus anyway for final medical checks, equipment and training.

All guests at the ceremony this year were required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

Graduating cadets were spaced 3 feet (1 meter) apart on the field. Each graduate was provided with six tickets, instead of 10, which allowed spacing between different families in the stands of the stadium.