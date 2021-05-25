53% of Republicans believe Donald Trump is the ‘true president’ says new poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Most Republicans believe that Donald Trump should currently be serving a second term, according to a newly released Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The poll, conducted between May 17 and 19, found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump is the actual president, not Joe Biden.

Overall, the poll found that belief is held by 25% of all Americans and just 3% of Democrats

Former President Donald Trump released the following statement on Tuesday regarding the results of this poll.

A new Ipsos/Reuters poll ‘Beliefs Among Republicans’ shows 53% believe Donald Trump is the true President (I always knew America was smart!). 2020 Election was tainted 56%. The Election was stolen (and Rigged!) 61%. Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

Joe Biden won November’s election by more than seven million votes.

In the time since, courts have rejected challenges to the results on the claims of voter fraud.

This month’s poll closely mirrors a similar poll conducted by the same organization in November.