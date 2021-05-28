Lawyers: Biden in office makes 2020 protest suit unnecessary

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020, file photo police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House in Washington, as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers last month. Lawyers say lawsuits filed by protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House last summer before former President Donald Trump walked through it for a photo op should be dismissed, because the new administration is not likely to repeat it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON – Lawsuits filed by protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House before a photo op by former President Donald Trump should be dismissed because the new administration is not likely to repeat the events of last June, lawyers argued Friday.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration on behalf of individuals and Black Lives Matter last June, arguing that administration officials violated the protesters' civil rights. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich heard arguments on whether or not to dismiss the cases and said she would issue a ruling later.

“These lawsuits seek to prevent a recurrence of the June 1st events in Lafayette Square,” said Justice Department attorney Christopher Hair. “The change in administration” to Democrat Joe Biden makes their claims moot, he said.

The suits argue that Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and other officials “unlawfully conspired to violate” the protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park. Law enforcement officers aggressively forced the protesters back, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse them from the park.

The protests erupted nationwide last year over police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died May 25, 2020. Initially, Trump and administration officials expressed sympathy for Floyd's death, but quickly denounced the protests.

Federal officials warned of an aggressive response in the District of Columbia after nights of violence that led to fires being set, windows shattered, store shelves emptied and dozens of police officers injured.

After the park was cleared, Trump, flanked by administration officials, walked to a nearby church and stood outside it holding a Bible in a photo opportunity meant in part to show he wasn't hiding from the protests that were bearing down on the White House.

An attorney for the protesters said the group was doing nothing illegal, and posed no threat to anyone or any property. A number of the protesters suffered injuries - burns, bruising and breathing problems - and psychological trauma that “lingers to this day,” attorney Randy Mastro said. It's important to get to the bottom of how it happened, even if the Biden administration shows more deference to protests and the causes behind them, the protesters' lawyers argued.

