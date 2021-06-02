Jill Biden getting Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday

FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College, in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Biden is getting a beach outing for her 70th birthday. President Joe Biden and his wife are heading to their Delaware beach house Wednesday to help the first lady celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)

WASHINGTON – Jill Biden is getting a day at the beach for her 70th birthday.

President Joe Biden and his wife were heading to their Delaware beach house Wednesday evening to help the first lady celebrate that personal milestone on Thursday.

The trip makes for a rare midweek getaway from the White House by a president. It will also be the president's first visit to the couple's Rehoboth Beach home since he took office in January.

The Bidens were expected to be back at the White House on Friday.

Jill Biden, a longtime community college English professor, recently finished virtually teaching a course for Northern Virginia Community College. She also won't be teaching over the summer.

Biden often speaks about how proud he is of his wife of nearly 44 years.

“Teaching is not what Jill does. Teaching is who she is,” Biden said last week, echoing his wife's own description of herself. “And she's done it her, her whole adult life, and she's still doing it.”

Biden said his wife had pledged she would continue to teach as first lady.