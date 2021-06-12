GOP governors tie economy to relaxed approach to coronavirus

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Republicans are gearing up for midterm gubernatorial races by trumpeting the partys more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to flip the script on an issue that helped Democrats win the White House and control of Capitol Hill in 2020. Kemp recently described his stewardship of a measured reopening as the way to protect lives against COVID-19, but also protect your livelihood and your paycheck. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Republican governors running for reelection have begun trumpeting the party’s more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, trying to flip the script on an issue that helped Democrats win the White House and control of Capitol Hill in 2020.

GOP governors, especially in populous, diverse Sun Belt states, credit a resurgent economy to their resistance to strict public health protocols they frame as shackles. At the same time, Republican challengers are hammering Democratic governors as slow to relax business restrictions, end mask mandates and reopen schools full time. And across the board, Republicans relish swipes at Democratic bastions New York and California, “lockdown states” where unemployment remains higher than the national mark.

The political and economic realities are more complicated than the rhetoric suggests.

States, regardless of partisan control, have benefited from trillions in pandemic aid approved by Congress and vaccines that governors had no role in developing. Yet Republican leaders believe, at least for now, they can capitalize on circumstances that just last November helped deny Republican Donald Trump a second presidential term.

“Choosing to lock down heavy and hard for an extended period of time hasn’t proven to help states in the long run,” said Joanna Rodriguez of the Republican Governors Association. She said GOP governors “talked to each other throughout the pandemic and talked about what was working. Now we can see the value of that leadership. ... Our governors certainly will run on that record.”

But it's not clear that states with tighter lockdowns necessarily fared worse than others. Economists at the UCLA Anderson Forecast in Los Angeles found in a new analysis that among large state economies, those with more pandemic restrictions, including California, generally had less economic contraction in 2020 than states with looser regulations. The researchers argued there was a correlation among stricter protocols, lower COVID-19 infection rates and the gross domestic product.

But that's not the argument coming from Republicans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently described his stewardship of a “measured reopening” as the way to “protect lives against COVID-19, but also protect your livelihood and your paycheck.” Speaking at the state GOP convention recently, he took swipes at “Joe Biden and the liberals,” along with “scientists and doctors that were getting paid to sit in their basement during the pandemic” and urge a shuttered economy.

