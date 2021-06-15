Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, a judge approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit filed by the woman's parents. It's the last of several deals to resolve legal claims over the rape. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

PHOENIX – A judge has approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center, marking the last of several deals to resolve legal claims over the rape.

The settlement made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear, who cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare, was deemed reasonable last week by a judge. But the insurer for Gear, who died late last year, said in court papers it has no obligation to pay the amount, arguing the doctor’s policy didn’t cover claims arising from a sexual act.

It is the biggest publicly known settlement reached over the attack on the woman, who has been in a vegetative state since childhood and gave birth in December 2018. Her parents sued the state of Arizona, Gear and another doctor who cared for their daughter.

The state, which contracts with companies like Hacienda to provide services to people with developmental disabilities, settled last summer for $7.5 million.

Dr. Thanh Nguyen, who cared for the woman in the months before the surprise birth, and a medical group also resolved claims against them last summer for an undisclosed amount. And Hacienda Healthcare agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount before the woman’s parents filed their lawsuit in late 2019.

In declaring the $15 million settlement reasonable, Judge Theodore Campagnolo concluded Gear’s treatment of the woman had fallen below the standard of care by failing to diagnose her pregnancy and regularly examine her.

The judge said requests by the woman’s mother to have only female employees tend to her daughter weren’t followed. Campagnolo also said evidence that the incapacitated woman was the victim of numerous sexual assaults was undisputed in the civil case.

Kevin Barrett, an attorney who previously represented Gear in a lawsuit filed against the doctor by his insurer, didn’t immediately return a call late Tuesday morning seeking comment. Gear died on Dec. 20.

