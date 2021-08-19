Ex-Arizona state senator accused of molestation indicted

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, then-Rep. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, waits with Arizona House members receiving mandatory sexual harassment and other ethics issues training on the House floor at the capitol, in Phoenix. Currently, an Arizona State Senator, Navarrete has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX – An Arizona state senator who resigned after being arrested early this month on child molestation charges has been indicted, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The indictment charges Tony Navarrete with six felony counts related to sexual contact he's accused of having with a boy. He's charged with one count for alleged contact with a second boy.

Navarrete is a Democrat who represented parts of west Phoenix and Glendale. He resigned from the Senate on Aug. 10. He released a statement that day saying, “I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence.”

The first victim, a now-16-year-old boy, told Phoenix Police detectives that Navarrete molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continued until he was 15. A police probable cause statement said he admitted the crimes in phone call with the boy recorded by police.

He was arrested Aug. 5 and released on $50,000 bond two days later. A prosecutor said at his initial court appearance that he faced a mandatory minimum of 49 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will chose a replacement to serve the remainder of his Senate term.