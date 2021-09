President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate labor unions, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Thursday evening as he’s expected to sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

At 5 p.m., the president is expected to announce his new 6-pronged plan to combat the increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

With his new mandate, there is not expected to be an option to test out.