NBC projects Republican Glenn Youngkin to be Virginia’s next governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Chesterfield, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is projected to be Virginia’s next governor, according to NBC.

The political newcomer is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent and the former governor, Terry McAuliffe.

Governor In 2017, Ralph Northam received 1,408,818 votes while Ed Gillespie received 1,175,732 votes. This equates to 53.9% of the vote for Northam and 45% of the vote for Gillespie.

Polls showed the race between McAuliffe and Youngkin was neck and neck up to Election Day.

