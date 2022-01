(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden will be holding the second general-topic news conference of his presidency on Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., the president will answer questions from the media in the East Room of the White House.

The news conference marks his first year in office as his inauguration was on Jan. 20, 2021.