A United States Supreme Court Justice is planning to retire at the end of this term, according to NBC News.

Justice Stephen Breyer, who was nominated by President Clinton, has been a justice since 1994.

The 83-year-old is 10 years older than the next oldest justice, Clarence Thomas.

One of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The White House has yet to comment on the news.