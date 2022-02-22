WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden gives remarks on Russia, Ukraine situation

President Joe Biden will speak to the nation on Tuesday afternoon about the latest regarding Russia and Ukraine.
While he was expected to speak from the White House at 1 p.m., that’s now been slid back to 2 p.m. at the earliest.
